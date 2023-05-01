Kraken Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar reacts as time runs out in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Cale Makar remained at his locker in full uniform — skates still laced — for quite a while after the Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the playoffs.

The standout defenseman just wasn't ready to move on from a tumultuous season filled with a rash of injuries and other quirky occurrences.

