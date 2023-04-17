Heat Bucks Basketball

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, left, is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. 

 Associated Press

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed cautious optimism regarding the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo after the two-time MVP left Milwaukee's Eastern Conference playoff opener with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo isn't the only prominent player already dealing with a health issue after the first weekend of the playoffs. Injuries to some of the NBA's top stars have dimmed the start of the postseason, with title hopes possibly fading just as quickly depending on how bad they're hurt.

