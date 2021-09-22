TETON COUNTY -- The remains that were found on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest have been confirmed to be missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, according to the autopsy report.
NBC News reported that Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue named Petite's cause of death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been determined yet.
Petito was on a cross-country road trip from New York to Oregon at the time of her disappearance. Her fiancé 23-year-old Brian Laundrie was on the trip with Petito, but returned to his Florida home on Sept. 1 without her.
Following a two-week period of not hearing from their daughter, Petite's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Her mother Nicole Schmidt stated that the last text she received from her daughter was in late August.
Fox News reported that a couple witnessed Laundrie and the waitstaff of a Jackson Hole restaurant having an "explosive" argument on Aug. 27. This was reported to be one of the last times Petito was seen alive.
Laundrie has been officially named by law enforcement as a "person of interest." ABC News reported that he has refused to speak to police and sought out a lawyer.
According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, a criminal case had not been filed against him as of Sept. 21.
The white 2021 Ford Transit van Petito and Laundrie were traveling in was obtained by authorities. The forensic investigation on the van began on Sept. 14.
Following a search of Laundrie's parents' home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 20, they were then questioned by investigators. They told police that they had not heard from their son since he left to go hiking in nearby Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14.
As of Sept. 22, the FBI and local authorities in Sarasota County have been searching for Laundrie in the reserve and surrounding area.
It was reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida State Police will take part in the search for Laundrie.
On the North Port Police's Twitter page, pictures of the dogs that are being used in the continued search efforts in Carlton Reserve were posted.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, a law enforcement underwater dive team was dispatched to Carlton Reserve to aid in the search for Laundrie.
In addition to the team, boats and sonar equipment have been brought into the area.
According to Fox News, North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said that the arrival of the team and equipment is not an indication that anything has been found. It's a "part of the overall search process."