Michael Boren, left, who is the director of International Days, and Tamera Kendrick, right, who co-chairs the volunteering committee, made a presentation to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11. International Days will take place on Saturday, July 8, at Bunning Park. 

ROCK SPRINGS – The International Day committee is preparing an annual family-friendly, fun-filled day for Sweetwater County and visitors.

The 2023 International Days takes place Saturday, July 8, at Bunning Park, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

