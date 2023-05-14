ROCK SPRINGS – The International Day committee is preparing an annual family-friendly, fun-filled day for Sweetwater County and visitors.
The 2023 International Days takes place Saturday, July 8, at Bunning Park, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
According to their website, since 1924, International Day celebrates the diverse heritage of Rock Springs each July. Known as the ‘Home of 56 Nationalities,’ different cultures are celebrated all day through food, exhibits, costumes and live entertainment. This year's annual festival features a wide range of local, regional, and international entertainment, activities for kids, exotic foods and unique vendor items. Locals and visitors can also enjoy over 20 imported beers from around the world. Performers from various parts of the world provide a smorgasbord of music and dance entertainment throughout the day.
Michael Boren, director of International Days, said that a pancake breakfast, to support The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs, will kick off the event at 8 a.m.
“This is a free event for the whole community, so anybody can come on down and enjoy 12 straight hours of multi-cultural entertainment,” said Boren.
Tamera Kendrick, co-chair for the volunteering committee for International Day, said that young individuals who are interested in volunteering may sign up to sell water and various soda. The committee is still looking for volunteers to sell beer.
“A lot of people actually enjoy volunteering,” said Kendrick. “There have been many who have signed up so far, but we are still looking for a few more.”
Vendors who would like to set up at Bunning Park for International Days may sign up on their website.
According to Kendrick, “the vendors on-site doubled last year.”
“We have more vendors year after year, so we seem to be growing with new attractions,” Boren noted. “People who regularly come out there are surprised to see how full the park is. There are lots of interesting things to do and see.”
He added, “This is a great celebration to be a part of.”
There will be a free children’s entertainment area on-site, too.
Boren pointed out that the committee works six months to organize the annual event.
“This is really an act of love for this community for its heritage and history,” he said. “We enjoy putting on the event every year. It’s been a huge success and it’s been growing year after year.”
