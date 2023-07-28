Olympics Ukraine Boycott Eased

Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition on April 29, 2023, in Seoul.

 Associated Press

GENEVA — The IOC assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Friday that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten.

In a letter to Kharlan, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it would make a "unique exception" by allocating her an extra place to ensure she competes in Paris.

