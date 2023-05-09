NCAA Gambling Investigation

Fans cheer before an NCAA football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Associated Press

The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules, and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation.

In addition, Iowa State acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus