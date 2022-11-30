WCup Iran United States Soccer

United States' Shaq Moore, left, and Yunus Musah celebrate after defeating Iran in the World Cup Group B soccer match at the Al Thumama Stadium Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

 Ashley Landis/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American soccer hopes to be ascendant, to challenge the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA in the competition for U.S. market share.

Reaching the final 16 with Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Iran was another step for a team whose success is measured in television viewers and buzz along with final scores.


