NCAA Athlete Compensation

Wisconsin's Traevon Jackson dribbles past the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA men's basketball tournament March 26, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif.

 Associated Press

The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit, donor-backed collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption.

A recent 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service determined that, in many cases, such collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works.

