wte-20230302-spts-Mavs

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, gets a pat from teammate guard Kyrie Irving during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in Dallas.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving senses the stress of trying to figure things out with Luka Doncic and the rest of his new Dallas teammates as the Mavericks jostle for playoff positioning in the tightly packed Western Conference.

The superstars are 1-4 together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving over from Brooklyn, giving Dallas two All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus