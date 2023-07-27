wte-20230727-spts-KJHamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler catches a pass during training camp July 30, 2021, at Dove Valley.

 Andy Cross

On the roster (12): Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Taylor Grimes, Marquez Callaway, K.J. Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims Jr., Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington.

How many on the 53? Six

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus