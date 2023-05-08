Nuggets Suns Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic get into an altercation in the stands during the first half of Game 4 of a NBA Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets remain hopeful that center Nikola Jokic receives no additional punishment by the league after he made contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Ishbia feels the same way.

