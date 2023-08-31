US Open Tennis

John Isner, of the United States, reacts after losing to Michael Mmoh, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — John Isner's career fittingly ended with a final-set tiebreaker.

Isner put a volley into the net to end the match and what he had announced would be his final singles tournament, falling in the U.S. Open second round to fellow American Michael Mmoh 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(7).

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus