Jack Walsh has always believed hard work leads to things falling into place.
Walsh has had quite the journey earning a spot in the University of Wyoming’s offensive line room. The Cowboys’ offensive line is one of the most experienced and competitive positions in the program. Despite a solid fall camp, the redshirt freshman found himself on the outside looking in on the depth chart going into the season.
Rather than pout or complain, Walsh remained patient and waited for his opportunity. After UW’s starting right guard, Emmanuel Pregnon, went down with an injury against San Jose State earlier this month, Walsh was called upon to start in his place at right guard last weekend in Albuquerque.
Walsh didn’t just start against New Mexico. The Palatine, Illinois, product made an impression on both his teammates and coaches for his performance against the Lobos.
“He had a solid game,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said. “He was solid in pass protection, but he has to keep improving overall. When you’re a young guy, and you get your first start, the biggest thing is not dwell on mistakes. He had a false start early on in the game, but he didn’t let that affect him.”
The 27-14 win over the Lobos was Walsh’s first career college start. After earning a false start penalty on the Cowboys’ second drive, Walsh settled in down the stretch and came up with two huge plays during the third quarter.
On UW’s first drive of the second half, Andrew Peasley was stuffed on a third-and-1 quarterback sneak. Before Peasley hit the ground, Walsh took his quarterback by the shoulders and pushed him forward past the line to gain.
The play was reviewed, but the first down was confirmed. Six plays later, the Cowboys scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to tight end Treyton Welch to tie the game 14-14.
“That was a good effort play by him,” Tripodi said.
Later in the third quarter, Walsh made a second highlight play by falling on a Dawaiian McNeely fumble at the Cowboys’ 13-yard line. With a slim 17-14 lead over the Lobos, Walsh’s fumble recovery won’t make the highlight clips, but may have saved a huge momentum shift that would have likely ended with New Mexico tying the game or taking a lead.
“That early false start was kind of just a reminder to lock in and focus on the moment and take it play by play,” Walsh said. “I’d say I got really comfortable with myself after we scored our first touchdown, and after that, I just focused on doing my job and letting everybody else do theirs.”
Walsh’s spot-start also made an impression on coach Craig Bohl.
“We’ve liked a lot of things Jack has done,” Bohl said. “He was really competitive in fall camp, and we were going back and forth about whether to start him or Zach (Watts). So he definitely made an impression on us then. … We started working him in lot of different spots, but guard is his best spot.
“He’s got good strength, and he’s smart and he’s young. He’s got really good size, and he’s very athletic.”
Walsh was understandably nervous going into his first career start. What made matters worse was the Cowboys won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.
Walsh had to sit on the sidelines and watch as the Lobos strung together a 16-play drive that ate more than 7 minutes off the clock to open the game.
“I kind of wished they would have won the toss so we would have started with the ball,” Walsh said. “It just added to the anxiety, because you just want to get out there and get that first play out of the way so you can get in your groove.”
A family tradition
Last Saturday wasn’t just a special night for Walsh.
After wearing the No. 66 during his first season in Laramie, Walsh switched to No. 79 this fall. In front of most of his immediate family, Walsh started his first career game last weekend wearing the same jersey his father wore more than three decades ago.
“My dad was a 6-foot-2 right tackle back when they ran the wishbone offense here, and he wore No. 79,” Walsh said. “He loved it here.”
Walsh’s dad, John, helped the Cowboys win back-to-back Western Athletic Conference championships in 1987 and '88. John made the trip from Illinois to Albuquerque to watch his son’s first career college start, but he wasn’t given much notice beforehand.
“Leading up to it, I told them I could be starting because we had a guy down, but I kind of milked it until Friday,” Walsh said. “I kind of knew I was going to be starting, but I wanted to make sure. It was pretty surreal and a pretty special thing, because my mom, my dad and one of my brothers were there to watch me.”
Coming out of Fremd High in Illinois, Walsh had offers to play at UW and Kent State. Part of his decision to come to Laramie was rooted in the traditions he grew up learning about from his father.
“It’s almost like you’re reliving those memories he has,” Walsh said. “Not only am I playing at the same school my dad played at, but I also have teammates whose dads played with my dad. That’s truly a special bond. It’s very special for all of us.”
Last weekend’s game against New Mexico wasn’t Walsh’s first game experience, but it was his first time starting. The 27-14 win is his No. 1 football memory to date, but it might be his father’s, too.
“It was almost like a movie,” Walsh said. “It was very special for me, obviously, but it was very special for my dad, too. He came up to me after the game and said, ‘Today was the best day of my life.’”
Making an impression
Walsh’s first career start didn’t just make an impression on his coaches. The redshirt freshman’s ability to start in place of Pregnon earned him a lot of trust from the other guys in the locker room.
“I just feel like there’s no steps being taken off when a guy like Jack goes in there,” running back Titus Swen said. “He kind of just picks up right where Emmanuel left off, so that was a great feeling to be a back and to see your second string doing the exact same job as the first string. I felt like he gained a lot of respect out there.”
Once Walsh learned he would be starting in Albuquerque, his first priority became helping his team win in any way he could. But once he got out on the field, he quickly learned how badly he wanted to make the players around him proud, especially veteran tackle Frank Crum.
“Frank has kind of had that big brother role with me,” Walsh said. “All the veteran guys have kind of taken it upon themselves to take me under their wing, considering I’m just a redshirt freshman. They’ve showed me how to act like a starter or how to act like a player who’s going to get into the game. I owe those guys everything. They’ve been a great help to me as a player.”
Walsh doesn’t just credit his fellow offensive linemen for supporting him leading up to his first start. Leaders like Swen and Peasley have gone out of their way to make sure he feels comfortable getting into games.
“Andrew and Titus bring a lot of juice for us,” Walsh said. “When we went down 14-0 early, they just kept talking to us linemen as a whole because everything starts up front. They both kept saying, ‘Guys, just one more block, because we’re that close.’ They’ve both definitely been big emotional support systems for the team.”
Tripodi was impressed with Walsh’s ability to put the early false start penalty out of his mind during such a big moment. Being able to recover from mistakes in real time is what separates a good offensive lineman from a great ones, Tripodi added.
“It was a positive game for him once he settled in,” Tripodi said. “I liked his reserve as far as not letting that one play affect him multiple times. Football is not a game of perfection. It’s all about how you respond, and I thought he did a really good job of responding to an early issue.”
Tripodi, who joined Bohl’s staff this spring, thinks UW’s offensive line group is one of the most competitive in the Mountain West. Competing for reps with experienced veterans every day in practice has only strengthened Walsh as a guard, Tripodi said.
“He’s playing next to a guy that’s played a lot of football in Frank Crum,” Tripodi said. “That’s a huge benefit, and I’m excited to have that because we have a lot of young guys in the room who are playing a lot and getting experience out there.”
With Pregnon probable to return for next weekend’s homecoming matchup with Utah State, Walsh may find himself slip back into a reserve role. But the most important thing for a guy like Walsh is to stay prepared to go into the game at any time.
“You have to expect that when someone goes down, you’re going to be put in the game,” Walsh said. “You have to be mentally prepared for that.”
With one career start now under his belt, Walsh hopes to one day be a seasoned veteran like Crum, who’s played in more than 40 games for the Cowboys since 2019.
“It was a dream come true to start out there,” Walsh said. “I remember coming in here as a freshman last year and seeing a bunch of older guys and thinking that I might not play until my third or fourth season. But coming into this season, it just kind of clicked that if I put the work in and I’m dedicated and I’m ready for the moment, I will be put into the game.”