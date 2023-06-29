The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 311 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iron
Mountain, or 31 miles northeast of Laramie, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Chugwater around 350 PM MDT.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 34 and
62.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Wyoming.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
South central Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 345 PM MDT.
* At 322 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 8 miles east of Iron Mountain, or 28 miles northwest of
Cheyenne, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Laramie and south central Platte Counties.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 34 and
44.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Albany,
northwestern Laramie and southern Platte Counties through 400 PM
MDT...
At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Horse Creek, or 13 miles northeast of Laramie, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Horse Creek around 335 PM MDT.
Iron Mountain around 340 PM MDT.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 28 and
30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered spaceplane during a research flight before gliding back down to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. With the research flight complete, Virgin Galactic plans to begin commercial flights with paying ticket holders in August.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space the morning of June 22, flying aboard a rocket-powered plane piloted by Virgin Galactic as the space tourism company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
The flight launched from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, with two Italian Air Force officers and an engineer with the National Research Council of Italy focusing on a series of microgravity experiments during their few minutes of weightlessness.
One wore a special suit that measured biometric data and physiological responses while another conducted tests using sensors to track heart rate, brain function and other metrics while in microgravity. The third studied how certain liquids and solids mix in that very weak gravity.
Virgin Galactic livestreamed the flight on its website, showing the moment when the ship released from its carrier plane and the rocket was ignited. The entire trip — from lifting off at Spaceport America to gliding back down to the runway — took about 90 minutes. The space plane reached a peak altitude of more than 52 miles (85 kilometers).
In all, there were six aboard — two Virgin Galactic pilots, the three Italians and another Virgin Galactic employee who oversees training for passengers.
With the ship's pilot, it marked the most Italians in space at the same time. Col. Walter Villadei, a space engineer with the Italian Air Force, celebrated by unfolding an Italian flag while weightless.
Next up for Virgin Galactic will be the first of hundreds of ticket holders. Many have been waiting years for their chance at weightlessness and to see the curvature of the Earth. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August and will be scheduled monthly, the space tourism company said.
Virgin Galactic has been working for years to send paying passengers on short space trips and in 2021 finally won the federal government's approval. The company completed its final test fight in May.
The Italian research flight was initially scheduled for the fall of 2021 but Virgin Galactic at the time said it was forced to push back its timeline due to a potential defect in a component used in its flight control system. Then the company spent months upgrading its rocket ship before resuming testing in early 2023.
After reaching a specific altitude, Virgin Galactic's space plane is released from a carrier aircraft and drops for a moment before igniting its rocket motor. The rocket shuts off once it reaches space, leaving passengers weightless before the ship then glides back to the runway at Spaceport America.
Virgin Galactic has sold about 800 tickets over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each. Tickets now cost $450,000 per person.
The company said early fliers have already received their seat assignments.