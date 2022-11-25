Spain Davis Cup Tennis

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego celebrates after winning the first set against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during a Davis Cup quarterfinal tennis match Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Malaga, Spain.

 Joan Monfort/AP

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.


