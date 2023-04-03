76ers Bucks Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during an NBA game on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

For the second time, the NBA will have an international player as its scoring champion.

It will be the second time in as many years.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus