Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) will begin offering expanded services at Ivinson with the opening of the Convenient Care Clinic on Monday, Dec. 14. The new clinic will offer same-day, walk-in services from Ivinson providers and will be available with expanded evening and weekend hours.
The Convenient Care Clinic will provide treatment for a wide variety of illnesses and injuries that require an immediate visit with an Ivinson provider. Services will be available Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Located off East Willet Drive, the Convenient Care Clinic will join the Primary and Surgical Care Clinics on the second floor of the Medical Office Building at Ivinson.
“We are excited to offer a new, Convenient Care option to our patients and community,” said Holly Zajic, Ivinson’s chief operating officer. “Patients can expect the same world-class care they always receive at Ivinson Medical Group with the ease of walk-in visits and extended hours but without the expense that comes from an urgent care visit.
“With the added benefit of being under the same roof as all of our specialty clinics and emergency department, patients will have a seamless experience in the coordination of their healthcare.”
IMG family medicine provider Chelsea Raymer, DNP, has been seeing patients at Ivinson’s Pediatric and Family Care Clinic since 2016 where she frequently sees patients for same day acute needs. She will join the Convenient Care Clinic.
Joining Raymer will be Ivinson Medical Group’s newest provider, Annalise Forsythe, DNP. She comes to Ivinson from Cheyenne, where she practiced as a general practitioner at a local primary care clinic. Together, they will treat patients for minor health concerns from colds and flu to minor infections, as well as strains, sprains and minor injuries.
The Convenient Care Clinic can be reached at (307) 755-4540. For more information about Convenient Care, visit ivinsonhospital.org/convenient-care.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is a 99-bed, non-profit community hospital dedicated to providing high quality healthcare services to the residents of Albany County since 1917. Services include emergency, behavioral health, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary, rehabilitation, medical care, surgical care, intensive care, dialysis, extended and family care, as well as a Cancer Center and Dialysis Unit. Ivinson Memorial Hospital is affiliated with the University of Colorado Health. IMH is fully accredited and meets all standards of the Joint Commission (an independent, not-for-profit organization). IMH is also accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.