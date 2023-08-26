Room 203 on the second floor of the University of Wyoming’s Fieldhouse isn’t a typical administrative office.

Tucked in the corner of the school’s athletics marketing and branding headquarters is a quaint square office belonging to Jackie Hawks. The room is littered with UW memorabilia, most notably a framed graphic of the Arena-Auditorium with signatures from all the players and coaches that led the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus