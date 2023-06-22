wte-20230622-spts-KareemJackson

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson stretches during practice April 27 in Centennial, Colo.

 THE DENVER POST

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has played for four different head coaches during his NFL career. Sean Payton is unlike anyone he has been around.

Jackson came away impressed by Payton’s meticulous coaching style and how he taught the game during the Broncos’ OTAs and minicamp. While Jackson watched the former New Orleans Saints coach implement his game plan during Denver’s offseason program, the 13-year veteran realized he’s never worked with a football mind like Payton.

comments powered by Disqus