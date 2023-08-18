JACKSON — Jewelry store owner Carolyn Hines has seen a lot of wild summers in 53 years of owning Hines Goldsmiths. Jackson’s oldest jewelry store sits on the east side of the Jackson Town Square. Their most popular products are, of course, adornments with Tetons, made in-house for 28 years by Gary Smith.

After the roller coaster of the COVID-fueled tourism influx in 2021 and 2022, business downtown has dropped back closer to pre-pandemic levels, Hines said in her shop Tuesday morning. But it’s getting harder to know what’s coming.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus