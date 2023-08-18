JACKSON — Jewelry store owner Carolyn Hines has seen a lot of wild summers in 53 years of owning Hines Goldsmiths. Jackson’s oldest jewelry store sits on the east side of the Jackson Town Square. Their most popular products are, of course, adornments with Tetons, made in-house for 28 years by Gary Smith.
After the roller coaster of the COVID-fueled tourism influx in 2021 and 2022, business downtown has dropped back closer to pre-pandemic levels, Hines said in her shop Tuesday morning. But it’s getting harder to know what’s coming.
“July was strange,” she said. “It was the most unpredictable July I’ve ever seen.”
That tracks with the latest data of lodging occupancy.
Ultimately, Jackson Hole had a “good outcome” in its first summer since the public health emergency officially lifted, said Julie Calder, a member of the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board during an Aug. 10 meeting. But people aren’t planning ahead.
Board Treasurer Mike Geraci pointed to numbers from the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce that surveys businesses in town to figure out how many people stayed in hotels and how many people are likely to stay in the next two or so months.
Those data show the continuation of a previously reported pattern — shrinking booking windows. For example, at the end of May, lodging was booked at 69.4% for June. The real rate at the end of June landed at 75.3%, down from 79.2% in 2018 and 81.3% in 2019.
“People are booking much more last minute, staying fewer nights, and they’re very sensitive to cost,” said Crista Valentino, the board’s executive director. The COVID-19 pandemic might be over from a public health perspective, but aftershocks of traveling and spending habits linger in visitation to Jackson Hole. Less predictability in global financial markets means less predictability in people’s disposable income.
Opening international markets also create more competition, she said, and her organization, which uses lodging tax dollars to manage marketing, has to “focus on what makes Jackson unique.”
The tourism board manages Teton County’s 4% lodging tax, and Valentino said there’s a perception that their mandate is to purely promote the place.
“What we’re doing is solidifying our brand,” she said. “We’re creating expectations around how tourists visit.”
That expectation is harder to manage for locals, though.
Chamber CEO Rick Howe described the anxiety of declining summer visitation as “subsiding somewhat,” but he said more work needed to be done to give everyone more of a sense of metrics for the destination’s No. 1 industry.
“Sixty days out it used to be that you knew what was going to happen,” Howe said. “COVID changed everything.”
On Tuesday morning, tourists milling around the Town Square seemed to be coming in at a good clip, most flocking from hotter weather, said one apparel employee, who declined to give their name because they were not authorized to speak with the press.
Back at the jewelry store, Hines was critical of what she saw as a lack of visitation data from the Chamber of Commerce, and she echoed Howe’s call for more data.
That kind of detailed information could be coming from a new initiative from the Travel and Tourism Board, proposed to be funded by a $600,000 grant from the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
Valentino is in the final round of negotiations with the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality initiative out of the University of Wyoming.
The proposal, which still needs to be finalized and voted on by the board, lays out a plan for surveying at least 20% of Teton County residents, about 1,000 visitors and key stakeholders to monitor tourism trends.
That would help people like Hines, who said she wants to use the data from flights, conventions and hotel bookings to know when to push marketing like 10% off fliers, and how to staff her shop.
While that vision is likely a few years off, the first public discussion will take place at the Travel and Tourism Board’s next regular meeting Sept. 14.
