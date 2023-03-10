JACKSON — The Social Security Administration dubbed March 9 National Slam the Scam day. Unfortunately, scams are a daily part of life for Jacksonites.

On Feb. 28 at 2:34 p.m., a 68-year-old man saw he had been charged $688 for an iPhone on his PayPal account. He attempted to use a PayPal help line that asked him to spend $200 to fix the problem. The “help line” turned out to be fraudulent. Law enforcement advised him to reach out to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, ic3.gov.

