Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, listens to new manger Bruce Bochy after trying on his new jersey during a press conference at Globe Life Field on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons and being more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances.

“The Rangers did a great job with constant communication and making me feel like they really wanted me here,” deGrom said Thursday during his introduction in Texas. “The vision was the same, build something great, and win year in and year out.”


