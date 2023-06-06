Rangers DeGrom Baseball

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom pitches against the New York Yankees on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the AL West-leading Rangers.

General manager Chris Young said Tuesday the decision on surgery came after an MRI on deGrom's ailing right elbow.

