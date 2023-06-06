The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southwestern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in
1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Iron Mountain.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 38...and
between mile markers 39 and 47.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom pitches against the New York Yankees on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the AL West-leading Rangers.
General manager Chris Young said Tuesday the decision on surgery came after an MRI on deGrom's ailing right elbow.
"We've got a special group here and to not be able to be out there and help them win, that stinks," deGrom said, with tears in his eyes and pausing several times. "Wanting to be out there and helping the team, it's a disappointment."
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn't pitched since April 28, when he exited early against the the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. The announcement of surgery came a day after deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Young said the latest MRI showed more inflammation and significant structural damage in the ligament that wasn't there on the scan after deGrom exited the game against the Yankees. The surgery will be sometime next week.
"The results of that MRI show that we we have not made progress. And in fact, we've identified some damage to the ligaments," Young said. "It's obviously a tough blow for Jacob, for certainly the Rangers. But we do feel this is what is right for Jacob in his career. We're confident he'll make a full recovery."
Young and deGrom, who turns 35 later this month, said the goal is for the right-hander to be back near the end of next season. Both said they were glad to have clarity with what was wrong with the elbow.
Texas won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but the right-hander has pitched only 30 1/3 innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks. He threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees in his last start before leaving that game because of discomfort in his arm.
Before going home to Florida over the weekend for the birth of his third child, deGrom threw his fifth bullpen session last Wednesday in Detroit.
"I'd have days where I'd feel really good, days where I didn't feel great. So I was kind of riding a roller coaster there for a little bit," deGrom said. "They said originally there, we just saw some inflammation. ... Getting an MRI right after you pitch, I feel like anybody would have inflammation. So, you know, I was hoping that that would get out of there and I would be fine. But it just didn't work out that way."
The Rangers signed deGrom in free agency after he had played his first nine big league seasons with the Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156 1/3 innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.
DeGrom had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings during the 2021 season before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow.
The four-time All-Star didn't make his first big-league start last year until Aug. 2 after being shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.