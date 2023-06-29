The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 503 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Grange, or
32 miles southwest of Scottsbluff, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Harrisburg around 545 PM MDT.
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Wildcat Hills Campground
around 550 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include McGrew
and Melbeta.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle
of Nebraska...and southeastern Wyoming.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle
of Nebraska...and southeastern Wyoming.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES...
At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawk Springs
Recreation Area, or 25 miles south of Torrington, moving east at 35
mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Goshen and northeastern Laramie Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Wyoming.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson walks off the field after an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson on Thursday for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season.
"As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal," Robinson said in a statement. "I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates."
Robinson's suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He's the highest-paid player on Jacksonville's roster.
"While we certainly respect the NFL's ruling and are disappointed with this development, we will support Cam as he works his way through the suspension," the team said in a statement. "We are confident that Cam and our team will rise above this challenge as we collectively move forward."
Walker Little, a second-round pick in 2021, is expected to fill in for Robinson when Jacksonville opens the season Sept. 10 at Indianapolis. Harrison has worked solely at right tackle during the team's offseason program.
Robinson is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the team's facility during the second half of his suspension and would be eligible to make his regular-season debut when the Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills in London on Oct. 8.
"It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season," Robinson said. "I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically."
Under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with players, the suspension voids all remaining guarantees in the three-year, $52.75 million contract Robinson signed last year. The deal included a $15 million signing bonus and $33 million guaranteed.
Now, the Jaguars could cut or trade Robinson before or during this season with no additional salary-cap repercussions. A more likely outcome: Jacksonville simply slides Robinson back into his starting spot once he returns and moves Little to left guard, a position he worked at during OTAs.
"That's a scenario that's something that we can see doing," coach Doug Pederson said during minicamp earlier this month. "When Cam comes back, what type of shape is he in, things of that nature. … With Walker, who ended the season at left tackle, I think that's a really good fit for him, played that in college and then potentially slide him in (at left guard). … We'll see how that goes during (training) camp."
Robinson was held back during most of offseason workouts. He tore the meniscus in his right knee in mid-December and missed the final five games of the season, including two in the playoffs.
A second-round pick from Alabama in 2017, Robinson has started 75 games over six seasons in Jacksonville.