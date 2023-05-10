NFL: International Series-Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022, in London.

 Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will "host" the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and "visit" the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.

