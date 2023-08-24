Jamari Ferrell has been waiting for an opportunity to showcase his talents at the Division I level since he was high school freshman.
Ferrell, listed at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, transferred to the University of Wyoming this summer. He spent the past two seasons at Saddleback Community College in his hometown of Mission Viejo, California.
Ferrell led Saddleback with 453 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries in nine games last fall. He was named to the first team All-National Division team in the Southern League as an all-purpose back.
Ferrell entered the NCAA transfer portal after his sophomore season at Saddleback. He landed on UW’s radar shortly after, and committed to the Cowboys for the opportunity to play a significant role for a DI team.
“Honestly, they were my only (Division I) offer,” Ferrell told WyoSports last week. “My second offer was to the University of Central Oklahoma (Division II), but this was a Division I opportunity. That’s what made me want to come here, and since I’ve been here, I’ve been able to experience everything else that comes with that.
“It’s been a pleasure being here with these players and coaches and teammates. It was a blessing to get this offer, especially since it was the only one.”
Ferrell will have to get up to speed with UW’s playbook quickly. After starting running back Dawaiian McNeely tore his ACL in the second week of fall camp, Ferrell was named the starter for UW’s season-opener against Texas Tech next month.
Three months ago, Ferrell was searching for a roster spot. Now, he’s the starting running back for UW’s run-heavy offense going into a matchup with a nationally recognized program.
“I would not have believed you,” Ferrell said about if he thought he’d become a starter when he was in the portal. “I would be jumping up and down for the opportunity. Once this opportunity came around, there was no doubt. Just the fact that they wanted me, that’s all you want in a school.”
Ferrell was a standout running back at Mission Viejo High, rushing for 1,838 yards on 342 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns in his career. As a senior, Ferrell ran for 898 yards and added 211 receiving yards out of the backfield.
While he wanted to go straight to the DI level, Ferrell took the junior-college route instead. Now looking back, Ferrell wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
“JUCO helped a lot with things besides football,” Ferrell said. “It builds you way more. It’s not even about the football part at the junior-college level, it’s about the mental aspect. It’s about learning to deal with everything outside of football, and getting through it.
“… It teaches you how to handle certain stuff in the situation you’re in, and how to stay positive in it every single day. That’s really hard for a lot of guys to do, especially when you feel like you should be somewhere else, but you never got the chance.”
UW coach Craig Bohl has been impressed with Ferrell throughout fall camp. His quick surge up the depth chart reflects that.
For Ferrell, he wants to enjoy the ride while he’s still on it.
“We were in a scrimmage, and just seeing the ball-boys with ‘Mountain West’ across their chest is crazy,” Ferrell said. “I’m walking the sideline like, ‘What the heck? I’m actually doing this.’
“This means everything. I know what I need to do.”
UW has had two scrimmages this fall, but both were closed to the media. In the latest scrimmage this past weekend, Ferrell’s ability to break tackles was one of his biggest takeaways.
“We felt like he scrimmaged really well,” Bohl said Monday. “Many times as a back — and we did team reps today — you’ve got some idea, but can the guy separate? Can he break a tackle, and all of those types of things? When the lights were on, he came and really played well. We’re excited about him.”
McNeely isn’t the only UW running back dealing with an injury. Incoming transfer Harrison Waylee is working his way back from offseason knee surgery, and Bohl said he’s doubtful for the season-opener against the Red Raiders.
D.Q. James is also expected to play a big role this season, but is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last fall.
Until James and Waylee are cleared to return, running backs coach Gordie Haug expects the offense to rely heavily on Ferrell and Sam Scott.
“That’s kind of today’s world, where you have to have that ‘next man up’ mentality as an offense,” Haug said. “We have to be putting guys into situations where they’re going to be successful, and we have to be able to utilize a few backs and put them in the right spots to be able to be successful and hopefully make some plays.”
While McNeely’s injury was undoubtedly a blow to the running back room, it has also created an opportunity for an unproven talent like Ferrell to seize going into a new season.
“You have to make the most of your opportunity,” Haug said. “There’s going to be more snaps for these guys, particularly for some guys who might not have been in there if Dawaiian was healthy.
“To be able to take that hunger and knowledge of the game, and being able to believe in their abilities to make plays, that’s all we ask them to do.”
The competition in UW’s running back room is fierce, but Ferrell has also been surprised by how helpful his teammates have been since he arrived on campus. He’s grown particularly close to McNeely and James.
“They all took me in,” Ferrell said. “They all know that I’m a JUCO guy, so they know I have that experience, and I’m a little older and mature. It’s a little easy to teach me versus a freshman. I can relate to them in a way, and they can relate to me in a way.
“D.Q., that’s my best friend on the team. I love that guy. Me and him clicked as soon as we met. That’s my guy. I ride with him every single day. We help each other. We’re always on each other’s butts about getting treatment or school work done or whatever we need to do to be great.”
The time is now for Ferrell to rise to the occasion of being a starting running back. After years of waiting for an opportunity to prove himself, his teammates’ belief in him has given him a competitive edge he’ll take with him into week one.
“I’m coming in, and I’ve only been here for three months,” Ferrell said. “A guy like Dawaiian goes down, the main guy for our offense, and now they’re looking at me and some of the other guys.
“Before (McNeely got hurt), I was still going to play, but it wasn’t going to be as important as this. Now, it just means the world to me to get out there and get after it. Having guys behind you that care for you and coaches who believe in you, having that is enough for me. That’s all I need to motivate me and push me forward.”
The goal is fairly simple for Ferrell going into his first season in Laramie. His job is to contribute what he can to help this year’s Cowboys win their conference title since joining the Mountain West in 1999.
“We want to win the Mountain West,” Ferrell said. “I’m full on board with that. They’ve built that into this culture. As soon as I got here, that’s what I wanted to do, and everybody else has built around that. We want to win that championship more than anything.”
Yards per carry and touchdowns are good measuring points for running backs, but Ferrell doesn’t want his focus solely on numbers. His main goal is to prove he can handle the spotlight now that he’s made it to DI.
“I want to stay calm,” Ferrell said. “That’s going to be my main goal, just to stay calm and be a pro. My roommate, Ayir Asante, he told me when I first got here that he was coming here and wanted to be a pro. He wants to do everything like a pro.
“I took that personally. That’s true. I just need to do everything like a pro.”
