Name: James Johnson
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: No answer
Education: No answer
Experience: No answer
Website/Facebook: No answer
What motivated you to run for this position?
Initially, I ran for mayor to oppose the corruption of Orr and help to restore some trust in the government among our citizens by promoting greater accountability. However, seeing as name recognition wins these elections, I decided to run for council instead so as not to split the vote too much and hopefully to allow Pat Collins and/or Rick Coppinger to decisively crush Orr in the primary.
I still base my campaign primarily on restoring accountability, regardless of who our next mayor happens to be. Taxpayers should rightly expect their money is spent appropriately and wisely by their government, and as a government auditor, I plan to bring that expertise and dedication to my role as a city councilor and, as I said before, help to restore that accountability we don’t see from our current council.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
All candidates are going to say the same three items most likely: potholes, jobs/economy, and housing.
Potholes needs to quit being a campaign issue every election – it hasn’t been solved in decades and at this point I think that’s just a cynical play just so people have something to run on rather than fixing the problem. My solution: a road repair trust fund, that once sufficiently funded, will be used to repair one quarter of the city every year with enough left over to deal with any emergencies in the other three parts. In the meantime, we need to use better materials that last longer, even if they are slightly more expensive – as that’s cheaper in the long run.
Our government response to Covid wrecked our economy here. We went way too far, and now, we don’t even apply the restrictions equally or based on any real science or logic as deaths are massively down and most cases are asymptomatic or mild at worst. I would like to see all those restrictions removed, as well as other regulations like our Uniform Development Code heavily revised down to allow businesses and residents greater freedom in order to promote our overall economic revitalization. Too many of these regulations are onerous, do not apply to our city, or only serve to increase costs in time and money for our residents and businesses. We also need to get back to basics and spend our tax revenues on essentials like infrastructure and public safety before we go about funding amenities like an Event Center or recycling program that cannot break even and that is heavily subsidized by our taxpayers.
For housing, we need to encourage more building supply companies to move into our areas to reduce costs even greater than reducing regulations, and encourage developers to build more housing that the majority of our residents can actually afford. If that means tax credits or abatements, or some other financial inducement to encourage houses closer to the $100-$150k range, we should pursue that.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I have been very vocal and transparent on all my stances.
I oppose the Black Lives Matter organization, which is a subversive communist organization that donates most of their proceeds to Democrat candidates rather than organizations which improve the lives of inner city Blacks. There isn’t a single reasonable person who opposes police accountability – but this organization isn’t about only that. I encourage readers to educate themselves and check out their website.
I also oppose the destruction of our American history and efforts to undermine our values and culture, such as the destruction of statues and memorials by groups like BLM and Antifa.
I am also the only candidate who has taken action in the real world in opposing the above agenda by standing with other patriots in defending our downtown here in Cheyenne and working to encourage other groups around the state to do so as well.