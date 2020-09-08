Name: James Ruby
Residence: 11021 Coonrod Road, Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Executive Officer
Education: University of Nebraska
Experience: I have been involved in public service since 1991 either in the legislative or executive branch at the state level.
What motivated you to run for this position?
2020 has provided a unique insight into education and work in Wyoming and the nation. The Community College system is of vital importance to providing a valuable education at a reasonable cost. I want to be a part of putting LCCC in a position to continue to meet the needs of our community and state for the education of the young for work or further education, providing continuing education for those who have lost their jobs due to economic changes and to assist in the training of individuals to occupy new careers for the employers of our community.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The top three problems facing LCCC are finances, focus and the future. The state is facing a financial crisis and that crisis will dramatically impact the ability of LCCC to continue to provide all of the current educational services without significant changes in financing. Because of the financial picture LCCC is going to be required to fine tune their focus on what are the most important services they can provide. Only when the finances and focus are dealt with will LCCC be ready to continue as a strong and influential educational institution for our community. Each of these problems will require collaboration between the Trustees, leadership from our community business leaders, high school leadership and University of Wyoming leadership. I have extensive experience in working in environments of demanding creativity, collaboration and communication. That is what is needed to see LCCC through these trying times and into the future.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I have a lifetime of experience in business and government service that has required creativity, and the demand for research and communication. I will bring new perspectives to LCCC that are required at this time. We cannot continue to just do as we have been doing and expect the college to be an institute of higher education excelling in educating and training our young adults for employment in a new era. The college must be able to focus on two important educational spectrums, training for people to work in the electric, carpentry, plumbing, and IT careers and entry into employment and providing a quality education that will allow students to transfer seamlessly into four year colleges.