Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga, of Japan, celebrates the team's win over Ohio State in an NCAA game on Jan. 18, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.  

 Taylor Robinson/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

LINCOLN, Neb. — Keisei Tominaga already is one of the most popular players in his home country. The exuberant sharpshooter known as "the Japanese Steph Curry" also is building a big fan following at Nebraska in what otherwise has been another dismal season for the Cornhuskers.

Almost every time he makes a 3-pointer, it's as if it's a new and wonderful experience to him. He celebrates by raising his arms and hopping a few steps as he turns around, pumping his fist or holding his pose after he releases the ball.

