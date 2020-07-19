Name: JC Manalo
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 800 W 2nd Ave Cheyenne WY 82001
Profession: District Manager for Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Management Financial Institution from De La Salle University
Experience: Banking, Construction, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Gasoline Station Operation, Insurance and Retail Sales Management.
Alternate Delegate to the 2016 Republican Caucus, Ran for election for Ward 1 City Council and LCCC Board of Trustees. Appointed by Mayor Orr to the Committee of Housing and Community Development
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jc-manalo-for-2020-1226574590810005/
What motivated you to run for this position?
The biggest motivation for me to run for this position is to serve the community in these trying times. With my college Degree in Management Financial Institution from De La Salle University one of the best school in Asia and my diverse work experience ( Banking, Construction, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Gasoline Station Operation, Insurance and Retail Sales Management) makes me most qualified as a Laramie County Commissioner.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The top three problems we are facing are budget, job creation and unprecedented falling revenues. With Budget we have to continue practicing fiscal responsibility. We can only tighten our belt at a certain point. We have to grow the business. Send our best to invite local and foreign investors to do business in the county by enticing them with our low taxes and matching our labor force. We have made a significant investment in our airport. This is a resource that we have yet to fully maximize. We should consider at changing the status of our airport into an international airport with an international trade zone. It will benefit companies importing high valued goods by delaying import fees. This will bring in new businesses.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
For Wyoming to diversify we need a small business incubator and encourage Wyoming made products. I will be the voice for small businesses.
Keeping utility rates as low as possible. Look to set up choice gas where consumers get a better rate. Give incentives to people using other sources of power like coal, wind and solar.akr a study where we could have a rural electric coop where the citizens of the county own the power supply.
No stone left unturned where we practice efficiency in running the county. Look at all ways we can save and make more money and still provide a superior level of service.