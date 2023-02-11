“It was love at first sight”, declares Wally Rayl every time he tells the story about the night he met Jean Krouse at the Lima, Ohio YMCA in January 1952.
They were married on February 7, 1953. Seventy years later, their family wishes to invite you to celebrate this milestone at an open house on Feb. 19 from 2-5 p.m. in The Barn at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 East Lincoln Way.
In their 70 years of marriage, Wally and Jean have been blessed with four children: Jeff Rayl, Mitch (Shelley) Rayl, of Cheyenne; Barb (Derek) Hess, of Monument, Colorado; and Carolyn (Joe) Gaspari of Saratoga. They also have 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. The Rayls have lived in 14 different states and have moved a total of 29 times, including their final move to Cheyenne in the fall of 1998.
Jean grew up in Lima, Ohio and Wally was raised on a farm in nearby Ada, Ohio. Two months after they were wed in February 1953, Wally was drafted by the US Army. His 26-year career included two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam. Upon his retirement as a full colonel from the US Army in 1979, Wally and Jean settled in Saratoga, Wyoming, where they began a new chapter in life: their ministry at the Saratoga Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.
Wally served as the founding pastor and for 13 years he spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and mentored many people. While in Saratoga, he completed his studies and was ordained as a minister in 1991. Jean served as church pianist, secretary, women’s ministry leader, Sunday school teacher, and fulfilled the many other duties required of a pastor’s wife.
Since moving to Cheyenne, Wally and Jean have been involved in numerous bible study groups and community organizations. For several years, Wally volunteered as a lobbyist with Wy-Watch, a Sunday school teacher, and has served as Elder at the Evangelical Free Church in Cheyenne, which they still attend regularly.
Jean has been involved in the Civic League, Military Wives, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition, Wally and Jean enjoy regular visits and joyous gatherings with family, most of whom are in Cheyenne or live within a few hours’ drive.