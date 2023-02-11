“It was love at first sight”, declares Wally Rayl every time he tells the story about the night he met Jean Krouse at the Lima, Ohio YMCA in January 1952.

They were married on February 7, 1953. Seventy years later, their family wishes to invite you to celebrate this milestone at an open house on Feb. 19 from 2-5 p.m. in The Barn at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 East Lincoln Way.

