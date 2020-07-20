Name: Jeff White
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Program Manager
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Education from University of Wyoming, 1992; Master's in Public Administration from University of Wyoming, 1996
Experience: City Council Representative for Ward 1 since 2015, Finance Committee Chairman, Current Vice-President of City Council
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffwhiteforward1/?ref=bookmarks
What motivated you to run for this position?
I’m running for re-election because I’ve always had a core belief that I can make a difference. When I look around and see people in our community hurting and businesses struggling and basic building blocks of our economy being strained under both COVID-19 and a reliance on the mineral industry, I wanted to step up again and do whatever is necessary to help our city through what is probably a looming recession and be at the table for creating a new norm going forward. If re-elected, I would prioritize supporting local businesses and continue to lead with civility as a member of City Council.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. Fiscal uncertainty and looming revenue declines - We must consider alternate sources of revenue and create as many districts as possible. We should be pursuing anything that can get tax credits, grants, and outside the box funding. We need to encourage Enterprise Zones, Conservation Districts, Museum Districts, Restaurant Districts, Historic Districts, and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) zones so that we can reduce our reliance on state shared revenue.
2. The lack of revenue leads to an even more complex budget process - The City should adopt an annual strategic plan that then drives the budget process. This process would create a government that works better and costs less. It puts citizens and their priorities, not status quo first. And it emphasizes accountability, innovation and partnerships.
3. I’ve received many complaints of an overly abundance of bureaucratic red tape from people who have started business here in the last few years. I think its time to develop a business task force that has representation from council and collaborates with city staff to re-examine existing city processes/requirements for prospective developers and businesses. We need to be more agile in this area.Each of us has a role to play in trying to make our community better. In the past 5 years I’ve worked to make sure that diversity, inclusion, and access are always part of the conversation. My fellow residents of Ward 1 can always count on me to listen, be thoughtful, caring, and open about my stances and my decision-making process. It’s a tremendous honor to represent the people of Ward 1 and I do not take that responsibility lightly.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I sponsored amendments that eased restrictions on operating food trucks to make it easier for those who already had one and would encourage entrepreneurs to start more. I’ve been a staunch advocate for the Sweetgrass Development Project in South Cheyenne. This 2300 acre development is the biggest project that we’ve seen in decades. During the onset of the COVID 19 crisis, I helped the Downtown Development Authority create program that awarded small businesses $25,000 in grants to help keep their doors open and lights on.I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep our City moving forward during these uncertain times. My priority is to continue supporting small businesses and to lead with civility because progress is more important than personality.