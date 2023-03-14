The foundation of the University of Wyoming men’s basketball program lineup continues to fall apart piece by piece.

On Tuesday, junior Jeremiah Oden became the sixth Cowboy from this year’s roster to enter the transfer portal. The action reconnects the Chicago native with sophomore Noah Reynolds, redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart and grad transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman as former Cowboys in the transfer portal.

