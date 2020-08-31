Name: Jess Ketcham
Residence: Cheyenne, Wyoming
Profession: Budget Administrator
Education: University of Wyoming, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture Business
Experience: First term Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Board 2019-Current.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jess-E-Ketcham-LCCC-Trustee-605599619618642/
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have decided to run for a second term to continue the great work that Laramie County Community College (LCCC) has achieved during the strategic Plan 2013-2020. During my term many things have been started (Pathways Program, Residence Hall Construction, Fine Arts Building – Surbrugg-Prentice Auditorium (SPA) – Construction, just to name a few) and I would like to see them completed. I would also like to be a part of developing the new Strategic and Campus Master Plans that will replace the prior plans and bring LCCC into the 2020’s. Also, with declining revenues and the possibility of more budgetary cuts to LCCC I want to make sure that I can help determine how we best allocate funds in the yearly budget process without impacting programs that give students a path to a prosperous future.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The top 3 issues facing Laramie County Community College’s (LCCC) Board of Trustees are: 1. Budget Reductions 2. Student Success through the Pathways Program, and 3. Preparing LCCC for the future.
At this point in time, it is hard to determine the impacts of what COVID has done to the State of Wyoming’s revenue outlook for the future. LCCC has had a 10% cut of its State funding and may have more to come. The Board will need to find ways to either replace this funding through new revenue streams or cut programs. This process will take some time, but I feel that the Board will come up with ideas and a plan that will not disrupt LCCC’s Mission, Vision or Values or the students’ educational experience once we know the exact impact of the revenue picture.
During my first year as a trustee at LCCC, the Pathways 2.0 was voted on and the process was started. This has been a long and prosperous undertaking with all employees at LCCC participating and working to make this the program it is today. Basically, Pathways is a program that introduces students to college and lets them decide a path they want to achieve in picking a major in college. Instead of having the student pay for many years of schooling because they haven’t yet decided a major and helps put them in on a career path that they want to be in. The Board will need knowledgeable people to either tweak the program or see that it runs smoothly.
The final issue would be preparing LCCC for the future. The Board will need to update the Strategic and Master plans for the college, which will need to be done this next year.
There are other issues facing the college, but these are the top three issues I feel are the most important and need to be addressed in timely fashion by the Board of Trustees.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
My policy issues are, first, I have a great understanding of the budget and how the budget process works at both Laramie County Community College (LCCC) and at the State level. My experience in the State Budget Department, as well as, my previous auditing experience has allowed me to bring the best tools to give guidance and develop a balanced budget that can encompass LCCC’s Mission, Vision, and Values. With my experience I will be able to make decisions that will help develop a proper methodology in determining what is best financially for LCCC.
As a Trustee for the past four years, it has been quite a learning experience for me and I now have the knowledge to give direction when it comes to making the hard decisions such as developing a new Strategic and Master Plan for LCCC that will not impact LCCC’s Mission, Vision, and Values.