2010s: Digital learning becomes more enmeshed in the classroom

The first iPad debuted in 2010 and rapidly became an integral part of many classrooms and teaching models. Able to function simultaneously as a textbook, a note-taking device with highlighting and annotating abilities, and a portable computer, the iPad and other tablets were embraced by schools as tools to engage students in interactive learning. 

CHEYENNE — First-graders at Jessup Elementary read aloud the Little Miss Muffet nursery rhyme. Rather than feeling familiar nerves associated with being compared to their peers, they can rely on the comfort of learning from their mistakes through the convenience of their iPads.

Students record and listen to their reading to identify areas that need improvement, motivating them internally to improve, rather than compete. This is the classroom environment that first-grade teachers Heather Morrison and Dina Dobler try to foster at Jessup.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

