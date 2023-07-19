Jets Mims Football

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

 Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don't find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Mims requested a trade last summer when he became unhappy about his reduced role in the offense. New York chose to instead keep the former Baylor star, but he finished with just 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games.

