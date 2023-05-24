Araiza No Charges Football

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets hosted punter Matt Araiza for a workout at the team's facility Wednesday, six days after a San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing by him in an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party in October 2021.

Joe Linta, Araiza's agent, confirmed the punter's visit with the Jets during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio in New York.

