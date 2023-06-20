wte-20230620-spts-Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, left, and Tim Patrick, center, speak during minicamp at the team’s training facility Wednesday in Englewood, Colo.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The middle of the field was easy money for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson during minicamp on Tuesday. Sutton would hit a slant route before catching a pass from Wilson for a nice gain.

While Wilson and Sutton showcased their chemistry, Jeudy made cornerback Riley Moss aware that he’s one of the best route-runners in the game. Jeudy gave the rookie his “welcome to the league” moment by turning him around before cutting back to make a catch.

