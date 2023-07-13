Cyprus Ancient Port City

This photo provided by Peter M. Fischer, Senior Professor Cypriot and Near Eastern Archaeology University of Gothenburg, Dept. of Historical Studies, shows students during the excavations on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hala Sultan Tekke at the Salt Lake area in southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus.

 Peter M. Fischer via AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus — New discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean's most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age, an archeologist said Tuesday.

Professor Peter M. Fischer from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, said the city now known as Hala Sultan Tekke because of its proximity to a famous mosque flourished in 1,630-1,150 B.C. because of its trade in the "most sought after product at that time" — plentiful copper mined from the Troodos mountain range. Some theorize that Cyprus got its name from copper because of its ancient trade in the metal.

