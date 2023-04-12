NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Christopher Bell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series dirt auto race Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tenn.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Christopher Bell, fresh off his first victory of the season on the Bristol dirt, learned he was on a near-historic pace in NASCAR.

His five career wins in 116 starts is second most among active drivers, with only NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski winning more this early in his Cup Series career.

