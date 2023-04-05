NCAA Nantz's Farewell Basketball

Jim Nantz waves to the crowd during the Florida Atlantic and San Diego State Final Four game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Certainly, Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to see, and call, over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades.

But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey — Monday’s title game — he brought up Delaware State.

