The University of Wyoming’s football team will welcome back its leading scorer from a year ago, and it’s not a name the casual fan is familiar with.

John Hoyland, UW’s lone place-kicker currently on the roster, led the Cowboys with 94 points scored last fall, or an average of 7.2 points per game. The rising junior connected on 22-of-25 field goal attempts (88%) and tied for seventh in the country with an average of 1.69 field goals per game.

