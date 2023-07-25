Obit Lujack Football

In this December 10, 1947, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, receives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York.

 Associated Press

Johnny Lujack was one of the faces of Notre Dame's golden age, the second of three Irish players to win the Heisman Trophy in the 1940s and the quarterback of three national championship teams.

"Even by Notre Dame standards, you always felt he was larger than life," said John Heisler, who has written a dozen books on the history of the storied program where he was once was an associate athletic director. "Part of that comes with winning the Heisman Trophy, part comes from being a quarterback at Notre Dame and part comes from the sheer force of his personality."

