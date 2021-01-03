LARAMIE — It’s a new year and Jaye Johnson is already accomplishing new feats.
The senior hit her first game-winner for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team with a put back finish at the final buzzer, giving the Cowgirls a 65-63 victory over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon.
“I honestly thought I overshot it,” Johnson said. “And it went in and I thought ‘Did that actually happen?’ … I wasn’t sure.”
The final sequence of the game was thrilling.
UW held a 63-60 lead with 15 seconds remaining after Alba Sanchez Ramos converted a 3-point play. Haley Cavinder tied it for the Bulldogs on the other end with a triple just 7 seconds later.
Quinn Weidemann grabbed the inbound pass and took it down the court and hoisted a potential game winner, it rimmed out and Johnson made the play of the game.
“I was honestly just shocked that it went in,” Johnson said.
Fresno State opened the contest by going on a seven-point run, including five points from guard Haley Cavinder. Weidemann stopped the run with a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Cowgirls their first points of the contest.
UW (4-2 overall, 2-1 Mountain West) cut its deficit to one point later on in the quarter after Ola Ustowska finished at the rim out of a timeout, but Keely Brown got a shot to fall as the quarter ended to put the Bulldogs up 15-12 heading into the second period.
Trailing by as much as 11 points in the second quarter, the Cowgirls put a small rally together and went into the break trailing 36-31. They were finding a lot of success getting the ball in the middle of Fresno State’s zone and playing through their post players.
“Our point of emphasis was to get the ball in the middle,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “After we settled down a little bit, we had some good looks in there … we were able to cause some problems when we were getting the ball in the middle and working through our rotations.”
Fresno State went 4 minutes, 33 seconds without scoring during the third quarter. It gave the Cowgirls a little bit of life, especially when Ustowska sank a 3-pointer to tie the game 44-44 – the first tie of the contest. They could never seem to get over that hump to tie the game or hold the lead before that moment. They were just “hovering,” as Mattinson put it.
“We did more of what we needed to do in the second half than in the first half,” Sanchez Ramos said. “We stopped giving (Fresno) easy shots and easy 3s in transition. We started boxing out more and their shots just didn’t fall as much.”
A 10-point fourth quarter run was sparked after Ustowska made a pair of free throws followed by a 3 from Johnson. UW finally managed to grab its first lead of the contest when Dagny Davidsdottir finished inside for a 55-53 advantage.
And after trailing for the entire game until that shot, the Cowgirls never trailed again. They held the lead for a mere 3:20.
Weidemann paced the Cowgirls with 16 points. Sanchez Ramos added 14 – including six in the final minute of the game – and five rebounds. Tommi Olson had six points, six assists, and eight rebounds.
Haley Cavinder finished with a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs. Hanna Cavinder netted 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Cowgirls will be back on the court at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Arena-Auditorium against Fresno State (3-4, 1-2) while the MW continues to play two-game series.
“(Monday’s game) is going to be another lock down, drag out,” Mattinson said. “It’s going to be another matter of if we can make shots, when you play Fresno and you play their zone, you have to make shots. You’re going to have opportunities, it’s just what you do with those opportunities.”