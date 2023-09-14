Johnson And Johnson Logo

A sign for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is displayed on April 28, 2023, in Flourtown, Pa. 

 Associated Press

Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo.

The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script it has used since 1887 with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

