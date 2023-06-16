US Open Golf

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Dustin Johnson's summary of the quadruple bogey he made that could be the difference between winning and losing the U.S. Open was succinct, matter-of-fact and, of course, ugly.

"Chunked my bunker shot and then chunked the next one. Skulled the next one," he said. "Everything that you could do wrong, I did wrong."

