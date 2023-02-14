College Baseball Preview Johnson

In this April 29, 2022 file photo, LSU coach Jay Johnson, middle, speaks with pitching coach Jason Kelly during the team’s NCAA baseball game against Georgia on in Baton Rouge, La.

 Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP

Jay Johnson is among the few college baseball coaches from the West Coast who have entered the cauldron that is the Southeastern Conference.

In his first season at LSU, he smashed any notion he would be overmatched in a league that has produced three straight national champions and eight of the last 13.

