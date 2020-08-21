Everyone thinks their dog is the cutest around, right? Admit it: You’re looking at yours right now and saying to them, “No one’s cuter than you!”
OK, then prove it!
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Dog Days of Summer Cutest Pet Contest is taking FREE entries for a few more days, and you can enter up to two dogs per household.
To participate, upload a photo of your cute dog(s) at the WTE’s website. Go to pets.wyomingnews.com or WyomingNews.com, click on the contest logo on the right side of the page. The deadline to enter is Thursday, Aug. 27, and voting will begin Sunday, Aug. 30.
Each week, nominees will be opened to the public, who will help us narrow down the dog pool until we ultimately pick the cutest pup in our readership area.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Sunday, Sept. 27.