NBA Finals Basketball

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic after the team won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — There are no more holes in Nikola Jokic's impressive resume.

Denver's do-it-all center commandeered these playoffs, smashing a 56-year-old playoff record with 10 triple-doubles, and he completed a transcendent two-month stretch by leading the Nuggets past the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday night in a hard-fought Game 5 to secure the old ABA franchise's first basketball championship.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus