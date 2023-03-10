wte-20230310-spts-Jokic

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokichas won the past two NBA most valuable player awards.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Nikola Jokic wasn’t asked about ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins late Wednesday, but he brought him up, unsolicited, nonetheless.

Jokic was asked whether he’s tried to ignore the ongoing MVP noise as it’s grown in volume over the last week or so. Somewhat surprisingly, he volunteered that he watched Perkins’ comments on YouTube.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus